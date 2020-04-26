Cong Ahmedabad Corporator Badruddin Sheikh Succumbs To COVID-19, Leaders Pays Tribute

In a tragic development, Senior Congress leader and Ahmedabad Corporator Badruddin Sheikh on Sunday, succumbed to Coronavirus (COVID-19). He was the Leader Of Opposition party of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Currently, Gujarat has 3301 cases and 155 deaths in total.

Badruddin Sheikh succumbs to COVID-19

I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our @INCGujarat family,I knew him since40 years when he was with YouthCongress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend. https://t.co/sjkGrBnbqq — Shaktisinh Gohil (@shaktisinhgohil) April 26, 2020

Congress mourns Sheikh's demise

Mourning the loss of the 68-year-old corporator, Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil stated that Sheikh was 'stellar of strength and patience'. Sheikh had tested positive for coronavirus on April 15 and his health had deteriorated subsequently - needing to be put on a ventilator. Sheikh was the second neta after Gujarat MLA Imran Kheadwala to test COVID-19 positive.

Gujarat's battle against COVID-19

Gujarat has reported the second-highest number of cases after Maharashtra. On Sunday, 230 new COVID-19 positive cases and 18 deaths reported in Gujarat. Total positive cases rise to 3301 including 313 cured/discharged.

