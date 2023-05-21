Congress' Ajay Maken Recounts Sheila Dikshit's Legacy Amid Kejriwal's Power Chaos In Delhi

In the midst of the current power chaos surrounding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wherein as many as eight officers posted in the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have alleged "blatant harassment" by the Kejriwal dispensation, Congress leader Ajay Maken reflected on the leadership and wisdom of late former CM Sheila Dikshit.

"In the early 2000s, a historic shift was underway in Delhi. I was serving as the Transport, Power, and Tourism Minister under Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit Ji. We were spearheading a series of initiatives, from transitioning public transport to CNG, launching the Metro, to reforming the power department," Maken said in his tweet titled "A Day with Sheila Ji: Reflecting Amidst Kejriwal's Current Power Chaos".

Adding further he said that he used to have telephonic conversations with the former CM where both of them exchanged thoughts, addressed issues, and strategised based on news headlines. "This was our rhythm, our daily symphony of progress," he said.

Ajay Maken reflects on Sheila Dikshit's legacy

Recounting one specific incident, he said, "One morning, I stumbled upon unsettling news. I read about the replacement of my Transport Commissioner, Sindhushree Khullar, I recall, concern lining my voice. In the midst of CNG conversion, her absence could be a roadblock. What if the new officer was a Diesel lobbyist?"

The former AICC general secretary said that following the news, he voiced his concern to Dikshit who "brushed it off" saying "Who told you? Why get disturbed on the basis of rumours?”

"But soon, the rumours turned into reality," Maken said, adding that Sheila Dikshit was not aware of the decision either. "Don’t worry, we’ll challenge it. How can the L-G make such a decision amidst our CNG conversion initiative?” she said, according to Maken.

"Fired up, we decided to meet the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. I remember her strategic advice. She told me, ‘Be as forceful as possible, argue for the interest of Delhi. As I deal with the LG daily, you can be the forceful one, I will be the supportive referee,' she directed. Despite our passionate appeal, the L-G was unwavering. “I have my orders. I can’t reverse this,” he responded firmly," the Congress leader said.

Dejected but determined, Sheila Ji called several senior Union Government officials, trying to influence the decision. "Unfortunately, by evening, the decision stood firm. My frustration prompted a proposal for a press conference to expose this politically driven obstruction. Sheila Ji, however, had a different strategy," he said.

Tea, Pakoras, and Diplomacy

With a gentle wave of her fingers, she advised, 'No, no, no… Don’t tell anyone about our failed attempt. Officers shouldn’t know that we tried and couldn’t succeed. If they find out, they might stop taking us seriously,' Maken said.

According to him, she suggested inviting the newly appointed officer for a meeting over "tea and pakoras", conveying her delight with his appointment. "Following her astute counsel, I found myself sharing tea and pakoras with the newly appointed officer, despite my initial reservations. I told him... We need to implement CNG in Delhi," he said.

"The turn of events was remarkable. The new officer understood the gravity of the situation. We stood united against various lobbies and earned accolades from the Supreme Court and even the US Government, I say with pride. We became the first city globally to fully convert its public transport system to CNG," Maken added.

Engage with officers respectfully: Maken to Kejriwal

Lauding Dikshit's leadership, Ajay Maken said, "She taught me to tackle obstacles skillfully, to serve with a clear focus on the city's welfare. To offer tea and pakodas when needed, and to stand firm when required. That’s Sheila Ji’s legacy, a guide to serving public interest above all else."

Attacking AAP supremo, he said, "I hope the current Chief Minister takes note of this journey and learns from it. Engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them for Delhi's advancement. They will certainly align with your vision if it's sincere."

"Your past actions - summoning officers at ungodly hours, resorting to mistreatment and harsh words - are not constructive. It's crucial to recognize that such behaviour only contributes to the city's distress," he added.