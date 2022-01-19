In a shocking statement, Congress ally Tauqeer Raza Khan on Wednesday, claimed that the terrorists who were killed in the Batla House encounter were 'martyrs'. Khan - an Islamic cleric and the National President Ittihad-e-Millat Council, pledged his support to Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in the presence of UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Congress ally Tauqir Raza dubs Batla House terrorists as 'martyrs'

Addressing a press conference, Khan claimed, "I had contributed to Congress' win in 2009 election. Those who were killed in the Batla House encounter are martyrs. Not only in Uttar Pradesh, but Priyanka & Rahul are also needed in the whole country as they are real secularists". Priyanka Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign promising - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls etc.

Shocked at Khan's statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "What Tauqeer Raza has said today is objectionable. Tauqeer Raza and Congress share the same ideology. Congress party should clarify their stance on this".

Recently, Khan had a meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he will not contest from his party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, throwing his support to Congress. Khan had previously stoked controversy when he 'warned Hindus' as Muslim youth were angered. He claimed that if he lost control over Muslim youths, 'Hindus will find no place to hide'.

"I see the anger in the eyes of my youth and I am afraid that one day this anger will burst out. I am afraid that the day I lose control over them, what will happen. I want to tell my Hindu brothers that I am afraid that one day when my youth take the law into their hands, you won't find any place to hide in India," said Khan at a Bareilly rally. When Republic confronted him with his statement, Khan said," Don't hound Congress. You can charge me for it."

What is the Batla House encounter?

On 13 September 2008, five serial bomb blasts had rocked the national capital killing 30 and injuring 90, with similar blasts occurring in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Indian Mujahideen had reportedly taken responsibility for the blast, ten minutes after the first bomb blast in Delhi's Ghaffar Market, as per reports. A week later, Delhi police conducted an armed raid at Batla House on 19 September 2008 - which led to a 20-minute encounter killing two Batla House occupants - Mohammad Sajid and Atif Amin, while Shahzad and Junaid (a.k.a Ariz Khan) escaped and Mohammad Saif was arrested. Moreover, Encounter specialist Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred and head constables Balwinder and Rajbir Singh were injured. Recently, Ariz Khan was sentenced to death for killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and injuring two head constables.