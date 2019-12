Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday, demanded that the Congress and the Gandhi family should publicly apologize for the 1984 riots which could have been easily avoided had the Army been called in. This comes after former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh on Wednesday, stated that IK Gujral had warned Former PM PV Narasimha Rao of the grave situation but he did not pay heed to it.

