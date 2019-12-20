Congress Angle Evident To Police And Politicians In Shah Alam Violence

In the horrifying violent protest against NRC and CAA that broke out in the Shah-e-Alam area in Ahmedabad and in Palanpur in which at least 21 police officers had sustained severe head injuries, the role of Congress party has emerged, according to politicians and the police investigations.

Starting with the congress party’s corporator Shahzad Pathan of Dani Limda ward and another congress vice president of Palanpur named Yasin Banglawala who were named in the FIRs of Ahmedabad and Palanpur respectively. However, as the day ended another name of the Congress party came to light who was responsible for spreading fake videos and inciting hate on the basis of NRC and CAA.

A Congress party’s minority cell member Umar Khan Pathan had shared a video on social media which was from Lucknow but had named it as a video of violence from Shah-e-Alam. He’d also cheered on the violence, according to BV Gohil, of Crime Branch Ahmedabad.

“A complaint has been registered against this man named Umar Khan Pathan. The situation is sensitive and we are keeping a close watch on social media. Anyone who is caught inciting violence on social media will be brought to book.”

Gohil, however, refused that there was any political connection. “We cannot say any such thing yet. We will have to bring him in and interrogate him to find out his affiliations,” Gohil further shared.

Moreover, another video from Palanpur had come to light where it was obvious that the ‘protestors’ had turned aggressive and were attacking the police officials – was trying to get to the police van, vandalise it and beat up the officers inside. In this matter as well, there was Yasin Banglawala who was named in the FIR registered in Palanpur. He was explicitly named as one of the main culprits as well in instigating the mob violence. However, he was said to be ‘absconding’ by the police officials.

In the late Thursday evening’s violence, the name of Shahzad Pathan had come to light wherein, the police had said that he was at the epicentre of spreading violence. That he had been instigating the mob and spreading misinformation because of which the mob had turned violent as well.

Political blame game

While the police did not explicitly name parties and refused to comment on the politics of the matter of violence, the politicians did not shy away from raising fingers. In the late afternoon, the minister of state for Home, Pradipsinh Jadeja said to the media that there were ‘congress forces’ that were behind disrupting the peace that Gujarat is known for.

Added to that, Jitu Vaghani, the BJP State chief also said that it was obvious that the congress had been instigating and inciting violence. And that they were also spreading misinformation with the Muslim community that had turned violent.

Instances of violence, peaceful protests and flag marches

While the situation in Ahmedabad was calm and peaceful with no instances of impromptu violence that broke out, there were small instances of violence and protests that were seen in Vadodara and Rajkot. In Vadodara, two more police personnel had sustained injuries due to stone-pelting by the mob protesting against NRC. In the horrifying visuals, it was obvious that the police had to also sustain injuries in order to save small children and vulnerable sections of the mob.

In Bharuch, a huge protest was organised by the members of the Muslim community and there were at least a thousand people who were present at the rally which had gotten police permission and was carried out peacefully with no disruption.

To make sure that no such instances broke out, there were flag marches that were carried out in Rajkot, Surat, Bharuch, and several other cities of the state.

