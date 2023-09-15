Last Updated:

'Congress Ashamed Of Sanatan Dharma', Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said Congress is ashamed of Sanatan Dharma, they want to end Sanatan Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution.

Abheet Sajwan
Union Minister Anurag Thakur | Credit: ANI


Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack at the  the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan on Thursday and said that after forming government BJP will make the state free from corruption and establish “Ram Rajya”.

While addressing a public rally in Bhilwara he said, "We believe in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'...After forming the government in Rajasthan, we will make Rajasthan free from corruption, crime against women, paper leaks and jungle raj. We will establish 'Ram Rajya'."

Congress wants to end Sanatan Dharma

He further said, "Congress is ashamed of Sanatan Dharma, they want to end Sanatan Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution."

"Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear," said Thakur.

Thakur makes allegations against Rajasthan government

Addressing a public meeting, Union Minister made several other allegations against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Launching a veiled attack at Gandhi family, Thakur accused the Congress government of "engaging in pleasing brother-in-law (Robert Vadra) and Rahul Gandhi". He further said that Congress and the opposition used many harsh words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had said, "Will a tea seller run the country?"

He added, "When Congress was in power, it emptied the entire treasury but the Modi government has filled the treasury again while building homes and think tanks for the countrymen."

