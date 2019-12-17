Ashok Chavan On CAA In Maharashtra: We Have Asked CM Not To Implement Until SC's Decision

Congress MLA and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday revealed that his party had asked CM Uddhav Thackeray not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state until the Supreme Court ruled on the matter. He opined that the CAA was against the fundamental principles of the Constitution. Highlighting the protests across India, he reckoned that it was important to understand the intensity of the protests.

While the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena voted for the legislation in Lok Sabha, it walked out before the commencement of the voting process in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Ashok Chavan remarked, “The Citizenship Amendment Act is against the main principles of the Constitution. We feel that it should not be implemented unless the wrong things are removed from it. Yesterday, there was a protest in Mumbai. It has happened in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune. It has happened in the North East. All the students have come on the streets. It is essential to understand the intensity of the protest of the youngsters. That’s why there should be a stay on the implementation of the Act. We have told Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray that the CAA should not be implemented in Maharashtra until the Supreme Court rules on it. This is our demand.”

Citizenship to minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to 5 years. Several states in the North East have witnessed protests against this legislation. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

