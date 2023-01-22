Congress Backs BBC 'propaganda Series' Against PM Modi, Peddles 2002 Guj Riots Narrative

Amid the ongoing protest over the BBC's documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress has backed the British national broadcaster's docuseries and again peddled the 2002 Gujarat riots narrative against PM Modi. The party also questioned the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's order blocking the series in India and said that the ban is against the constitution. Notably, the BBC in its recent series "India: The Modi Question" has targeted PM Modi over the Gujarat riots.

Speaking to Republic on the BBC docuseries, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "The 2002 (Gujarat riots) is a part of history. Very dreadful chapter of history. Whether BBC Or any other channels are making documentaries, you can’t deny it. This government and our Prime Minister want to eliminate this chapter of history, but it is not possible."

#LIVE | Congress' Rashid Alvi backs BBC 'propaganda series' against PM Modi, calls ban on it 'unconstitutional'.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/5sas08cgDE pic.twitter.com/0V4SbCQNnF — Republic (@republic) January 22, 2023

"The whole of the world remembers. Then PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee Ji told him (Narendra Modi) to follow ‘Rajdharm’. The US refused to grant a visa to our PM Modi Ji at that time. Everybody knows this. Very recently, the spokesperson of the foreign ministry of the US was asked 'how did your government allow Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is responsible for the murder of Khashoggi?' Do you know what was the response of the spokesperson of the US? He said ‘it has happened earlier also'."

'UK PM not the CJI, you can't trust him': Rashid Alvi

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shut down a Pakistan-origin British MP in the UK Parliament, who mentioned the BBC documentary about PM Modi. Sunak defended PM Modi saying that he "doesn't agree with the characterisation" of his counterpart.

When asked about Sunak's statement, Alvi said, "Sunak is not the Chief Justice of India. He is the prime minister of that country. How can you trust Sunak if he has given any statement? As far as proof is concerned or the judgment of the Supreme Court is concerned, it is alright. But you can’t remove the chapter. It happened and who was the CM? Narendra Modi was the CM... Who is responsible? If anything happens good or bad in any state, the chief minister is responsible for that. How can you deny it?"

On Supreme Court's clean chit to PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, the Congress leader said, "I am not talking about clean chit. I am talking about the facts. People were killed. Who was responsible for that? I don't know whether the Supreme Court knows it or does not know it, but I am asking a simple question - who was responsible for the killing? Who was the Chief Minister of state at that time? Narendra Modi ji was the CM."

'BBC documentary is not propaganda, blocking it proves they are guilty'

The Union government has called the BBC docuseries a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative. Accordingly, videos related to the first episode of the controversial docuseries have been blocked on directives of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Responding to this block, Alvi said, "It’s wrong how you can block this BBC film? You can’t. How can you block? When you have blocked it, it means you are guilty conscious. That is the proof that you are guilty... It’s not the propaganda of the BBC. How can you say it’s propaganda? It’s not the correct step for the government to block it."

Kiren Rijiju slams Tukde-Tukde gang on BBC docuseries

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang for backing the BBC documentary on PM Modi. Taking to his Twitter, Rijiju said, "Some people in India have still not gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country's dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters."

भारत में कुछ लोग अभी भी औपनिवेशिक नशा से दूर नहीं हुए हैं। वे लोग बीबीसी को भारत का उच्चतम न्यायालय से ऊपर मानते हैं और अपने नैतिक आकाओं को खुश करने के लिए देश की गरिमा और छवि को किसी भी हद तक गिरा देते हैं। — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2023

"Anyway, there is no better hope from these Tukde-Tukde gang members whose only aim is to weaken the might of India," he tweeted.