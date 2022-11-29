Congress Backs Insult To 'The Kashmir Files', Says 'film Bringing Disrepute To India'

Indian National Congress on Tuesday backed IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's insult to 'The Kashmir Files' at the festival's closing ceremony and said that films like these bring disrepute to the country.

"Films of these types are bringing disrepute to the prestigious film festival. I'm moving one step ahead and saying that such a film, supported by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Amit Shah, is bringing disrepute to India," Alvi said.

He added, "After Lapid's remark, the hands of not only Pakistan but all the nations who raise the Kashmir issue at the international level have become stronger. Due to this, we have to now bow our head in shame."

IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

At the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday night, Lapid had described 'The Kashmir Files' as a "vulgar" and "propaganda movie."

His remarks have received widespread condemnation. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday said that he will quit film-making if anyone proves that any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false.

"Who are these people who always stand against India?... I challenge all intellectuals of the world to prove if any scene, dialogue or event shown in the film is false, then I will quit film-making," he said.

Actor Anupam Kher, who portrayed an important role in the film, also slammed Lapid for his remarks. "If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active," he said.

Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani said that Lapid's opinion has nothing to do with the state of Isreal officially and unofficially. "I apologise for the speech which was a private opinion," he said.

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community also lashed out at the Israeli director. "The Kashmir Files unmasked the 30-year-old propaganda designed to hide the truth on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Does he know my pain? I lost my father when I was a child," Vikas Raina, son of Ashok Kumar Raina, who was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen, said.

Sandeep Kaul, whose grandfather Radha Krishen and father Shiban were murdered by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district, demanded an apology from Lapid for "mocking the tragedy" depicted in The Kashmir Files.