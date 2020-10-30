Congress backs Param Bir Singh Over Sadhvi Pragya's Torture; Digvijaya Questions Shivraj

Giving a clean chit to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who has been accused of inflicting horrific torture to Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya when she was in custody after being charged for the 2008 Malegaon Blast, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the Mumbai CP had no connection to that case. It is pertinent to note that Sadhvi Pragya had defeated Singh in the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Bhopal. In the run-up to the elections, she had also criticised Singh for using "Saffron terror" and falsely accusing "pious Hindus" like her. Digvijaya Singh's defence of Param Bir Singh comes in response to Republic's massive newsbreak where Sadhvi Pragya had herself named Param Bir Singh in the context of extreme and graphic torture.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya said, "Param Bir who is currently the Police Commissioner had no role in that case. Second thing, Pragya ji was arrested during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure as CM. She was charged during BJP government's rule, then why do you put us in between. ("Param Bir Singh Jo abhi chief commissioner hai unka is case se lean dena nahi tha. Pragya ji ko giraftar kisne kiya jab shivraj ji the CM tab...FIR me aaropi kisne banaya jab BJP sarkar thi tab. Toh fir humlog kaha se bich me aa gaye.")

Sadhvi Pragya details horrific torture

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur recalled her horrific nightmarish experience in jail and gave a detailed account of the graphic and inhumane torture that was inflicted on her, alleging that she was framed in the Malegaon Blast Case. Naming the current Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was then in ATS, Sadhvi Pragya said that even a term like "inhuman" or "devil" is less for him compared to the torture he has inflicted.

Taking the name of Param Bir Singh, she said, "Param Bir Singh who is Mumbai Commissioner right now is the reason why justice has been delayed for Sushant Singh Rajput. And I have said earlier as well, Param Bir Singh is a torturous person who indulges in illegal activities. He has put me in jail and has inflicted such torture on me which no woman would have suffered, even before Independence. It is his habit of conspiring against Nationalists. He pressed terror charges on me but session court, HC did not accept it."

BJP slams Congress

Addressing a press conference, BJP's Sambit Patra said that the Congress party in the guise of secularism has promoted appeasement politics. He further accused the party of marketing terms like, 'Hindu Terrorism and Saffron Terrorism'. "See the way there are atrocities on Hindus, it's undoubtedly because of the way the Congress party in the guise of secularism has promoted appeasement politics. Hindu Terrorism and Saffron Terrorism have been marketed by Congress. By mainstreaming these words somewhere, attempts are being made to terrorize Hindus," said Patra.

