Congress Backs Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Against Forces, Attacks PM Modi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has now come in support of Rahul Gandhi after the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the Wayanad MP for insulting the security forces in the backdrop of the India-China faceoff in Tawang. However, in defending Gandhi, Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, made a personal attack on PM Modi.

Speaking to ANI over Rahul Gandhi's remark on the Tawang clash, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Rahul Gandhi ji is an Opposition leader. If the Opposition makes the government aware of any issue, then what’s the problem? Is it a crime? Didn’t the Chinese troops enter our territory? If the Chinese have not incurred into our territory then why Jaishankar ji said that no proper communication until the status quo is restored? Why the two armies had to hold talks 16 times? Satellite images show that China is building a bridge on Pangong lake. In the Depsang and Demchok regions, our army cannot drill where they used to earlier."

#BREAKING | Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defends the comments made by Rahul Gandhi against Indian Army. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/09wPfdNJGf — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi, attacks PM Modi

Chowdhury then suggested that the Chinese could attack the Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh and halt the supplies to our troops in Siachen. "Be it today or tomorrow, the Chinese can do anything," the Congress leader said.

Attacking PM Modi, Chowdhury said, "We say ‘Modi ji show the red eyes (to them)’ but he is showing ‘red kurta’ in Bali". Recalling the war of 1971, he said that Indian armed forces under the leadership of Indira Gandhi broke the back of Pakistan. “But we heard nothing from PM Modi," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader also alleged that several Chinese companies have donated to the PM CARES Fund to do business in India. "I challenge BJP leaders to tell how many Chinese companies have donated to PM Cares Fund. After the Galwan incident, when we should have gone away from Chinese trade, our imports from them have actually risen. I can say that not one but many Chinese companies have donated to it, for doing business in India. That is why 3,560 Indian companies have Chinese directors. You can go and check," Chowdhury told ANI.

Notably, in the backdrop of the Tawang clash, the grand old party's former president, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts. Following this, the BJP lambasted Gandhi and accused him of demeaning the morale of the Army that pushed the Chinese troops away.

(With inputs from ANI)