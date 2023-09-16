Last Updated:

Congress Behaving Like School Kids: Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams I.N.D.I.A Over Media Boycott

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I. Alliance said that the opposition bloc must sack all those who make anti-Hindu comments.

Abheet Sajwan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: Republic


Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the I.N.D.I.A Alliance and said that the opposition bloc must sack all those who make anti-Hindu comments and stated that the coalition is supporting anti-Hindu statements.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria and said that it must be eradicated from the country.

Slamming the opposition coalition, Sarma said, "I.N.D.I.A alliance is supporting anti-Hindu statements and if any of such comments were made by any party leader, then that person could have been removed from the alliance. I.N.D.I.A alliance has double standards."

Assam CM on I.N.D.I.A alliance's media ban

Speaking about the opposition alliance's move to boycott 14 television news anchors, he said, "To boycott the media is not new for Congress. It is behaving like a school child."

He added, "This boycott and media censorship can be traced back to 1975. It is not at all new. For any reason if Congress comes to power, the media will get censored but ISRO has made the Chandrayaan at the right time. I will send the entire Congress party to the Moon, to form government there."

CM Sarma slams senior Congress leader Kamal Nath

Assam CM slammed the senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that no one has a more tired face than Nath.

He said, "Who else in the world has a more tired face than Congress leader Kamal Nath? If Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath stand together on a stage, Nath would look the most tired.

He added, "There has been massive development in Madhya Pradesh and I want it to increase after the elections. I.N.D.I.A alliance has openly opposed Hindus. I hope people will take cognisance of this and vote accordingly."

