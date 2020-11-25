Congress' Bharat Solanki Condoles Ahmed Patel's Demise, Says, 'Ýou Will Be Missed'

Following the death of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, former President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Bharat Solanki spoke to Republic Media Network about his demise and the loss suffered by the party. Recalling the time when he was infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised, the former GPCC President said that Ahmed Patel had kept his spirits high and taken care of him. In the wee hours of Wednesday, senior Congress leader and Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP, Ahmed Patel passed away at a hospital in Gurugram due to post COVID-19 complications which led to multiple organ failure.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Bharat Solanki said, "I was hospitalised for 102 days after testing positive for COVID-19 and during this entire time, Ahmed Patel Ji took care of me. He inquired about my health, guided me through it and inspired me. He has always stood by the party over a long period of time also at the time of crisis. Ahmed Patel ji made the party cohesive especially during difficult times."

Hailing the leadership of the senior Congress leader, Solanki said, "As a leader, he (Ahmed Patel) was always polite. He would take the time to guide and motivate young people to come up. He nourished the basic values of humankind and preached them. Ahmed Patel ji was always friendly with everyone and held people together within the party. This is a huge loss for Congress. The people of India who have been looking for secularism, peace and harmony have all been left in shock with the demise of Ahmed Patel ji."

Read | Ahmed Patel No More: PM Modi Condoles Demise; Recalls His Role In Strengthening Congress

Bharat Solanki: "It is a sad day"

The former GPCC president took to Twitter to share a throwback picture while recalling his time with the veteran Congress leader. Calling it an irreparable loss, Bharat Solanki said that Ahmed Patel was the 'doyen of India and Indian National Congress'. He also went on to add that the senior Congress leader 'stood like a rock' behind the members of Congress.

Read | Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Saddened by the news of passing away of Ahmedbhai. It is a sad day for me personally. During my brief bout with Covid, he regularly inquired about my health and well being. He will always be missed.



My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief, may his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/dLspwWo71W — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) November 25, 2020

You were the doyen of India and Indian National Congress. You stood like a rock behind all of us all our lives and even as I battled Covid,it was Your support that helped my willpower to survive!

Your loss will be impossible to fill. RIP #ahmedpatel sir — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) November 25, 2020

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Congress' Ahmed Patel Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Ahmed Patel No More

71-year-old Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader's son Faisal Patel informed that his father passed away at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, November 25. He further informed that the Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP's condition had worsened in the days leading up to his death, due to multiple organ failure. Ahmed Patel, who was also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress was admitted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15, nearly 45 days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Patel had tested positive on October 1 and had requested all those who were in contact with him to undergo self-isolation.

Read | 'Ahmed Patel Lived & Breathed Congress': Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Condole Veteran's Demise