Congress, BJP Moves HC Over 'hasty' Panchayat Polls Announcement By State EC

The West Bengal BJP and Congress unit moved the Calcutta High Court on Friday (June 9) over the hasty announcement of the forthcoming polls in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the state. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Monday (June 12). The announcement for Panchayat polls 2023 was made by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha on Thursday (June 8), just a day after his appointment.

The Panchayat polls in the state are scheduled to take place in a single phase on July 8, Sinha said. He added that the process of filing nominations by the candidates will commence on June 9 till June 15. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 20 and the results of the Panchayat polls will be declared on July 11.

Lack of security arrangements in Panchayat polls

The announcement of the Panchayat polls was followed by a massive protest by the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP leaders. From lack of security arrangements to the conduct of polls in a 'hurry,' several allegations were thrown at the election commission. While batting for the deployment of the Central Forces, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "There hasn't been any discussion on the security arrangements for the single phase Elections."

In response to whether Central forces will be deployed, Sinha said, "This will be decided after discussion with the state government. I can say that everyone should have faith in the state government which is capable of conducting free and fair polls."

'Not given enough time for nomination filing'

The opposition party leaders in Bengal have questioned the timeline announced for nomination filing for the forthcoming Panchayat polls. While speaking to Republic, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "We have not been given enough time for the nomination filing. It is the first time I am seeing that nomination is closed on Sunday. In the 2018 Panchayat polls too, we witnessed the election commission using Sunday as the nomination filing day."

While questioning the intention of the State Election Commission and the manner of poll declaration, the BJP heavyweight and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The time duration allotted for filing of nominations starts from tomorrow i.e. 9th June; Friday, with 15th June being the last date. 10th & 11th June being weekend, no official work would be possible."

On being appointed as the State Election Commissioner on Wednesday, Sinha held several meetings with the state government officials before announcing the poll dates the next day. Suvendu was quick to target Sinha for making the announcement without conducting an all-party meeting. "For the 1st time ever, the Panchayat Elections have been announced unilaterally without holding a single All Party Meeting at the Block levels, District Levels or the State Level," said Suvendu.

West Bengal's three-tier Panchayati Raj system consists of Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad. During the 2018 Panchayat polls, Mamata Banerjee's TMC swept 95 per cent of the Zila Parishad, 90 per cent of Panchayat Samiti and 73 per cent of Gram Panchayat seats.