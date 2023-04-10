Congress Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad 'pathetic' Over Remarks On Rahul Gandhi And Family

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday, April 10, 2023, came under fire from Congress over the former’s allegations that the Gandhi family has ties with "undesirable businessmen". Reacting to Azad's statement, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) founder is desperate to remain relevant and called him 'pathetic'.

"With every passing day, Ghulam Nabi Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his true character and his loyalty to Mr. Modi. His contemptible statements on the Congress leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant. I can only say that he is PATHETIC (sic)," Ramesh tweeted..

Azad targeted Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president who lost his Lok Sabha membership after his conviction and sentencing of two years in a defamation case, and stirred a controversy when during a recent interview he said, "The entire family has associations with businessmen, including him (Rahul). I can give you 10 examples of where he would go even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen."

Following Azad's statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cornered the Congress party seeking an explanation for Gandhi family's alleged ties with the said “undesirable businessmen”.

Congress-Azad spat turns ugly

After leaving the Congress in August 2022, Azad has been fairly vocal with his criticisms about the party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi. He recently revealed that the former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was the main reason why he and many other leaders left the Congress. Azad even went on to say that one needs to be 'spineless' to stay in the Congress. On the other hand, he has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even called him a "statesman".

"I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that," the DPAP chief told ANI earlier in April 2023.