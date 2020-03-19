Congress Calls PM Modi's Address 'disappointing,' Says It Underscored 'helplessness'

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation 'underscoring' in regards to the seriousness and 'helplessness of the government.' Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tewari stated that reassurance with regards to preventive measures would have been helpful.

-@narendramodi ‘s address underscores both seriousness and in a sense helplessness of the Govt. It is perfectly understandable given the evolving situation sans a vaccine. Reassurance with regard to Health Infrastructure in addition to preventive measures would have been helpful. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 19, 2020

Indian National Congress party's National spokesperson Sanjay Jha also called PM Modi's address to the nation as 'disappointing' and stated that the address ignored wage loss for daily wage earners, as the Janta Curfew (a holiday) would mean further loss of livelihood.

What is most disappointing about PM’s address to the nation is ignoring the massive wage loss of those who need daily income??? A #JantaCurfew on Sunday ( a holiday) means further loss of livelihood. #Coronavirus — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 19, 2020

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to take proper precautions and take care of their health and hygiene. One of his key announcements during the address included, urging people to observe 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. In addition to announcing the Janta Curfew, the Prime Minister also announced the formation of the COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

Urging citizens to not put pressure on health care systems PM Modi said, "I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come to hospitals."

