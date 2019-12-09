Gujarat: Cong Workers Clash With Cops As Protests Turn Violent, Ahead Of Assembly Session

With the Gujarat Assembly session beginning from today, several politicians descended upon the roads of Gandhinagar to raise their voices against the issues that they will be raising in the three-day session of the Assembly.

In a rally organised by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC)several leaders and members of the party gathered at the protest site. The official protest invite and announcement stated that the protests were to be held over non-secretariat exams, but when several leaders including leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and GPCC president Amit Chavda took to the stage, they also raised the issue of the increase in the number of rapes in the state of Gujarat.

Almost one hour after the peaceful protest by the Congress workers, the protestors started marching and also vandalized the barricades that were put in place by the Gujarat police officials to prevent any form of ruckus during the protests. At the end, when the matter was getting out of hand, the police had to use water cannons to control the crowd. Responding to the water cannon usage by the Gujarat police, the crowd retaliated by pelting stones at the police vans and destroying the windshields of the police vehicle. No injuries or casualties of the policemen were reported during the scuffle.

READ | Three-day session of Gujarat Assembly to begin from Dec 9

'Women are not safe in the state'- GPCC President

Late in the noon, the cops detained almost all the protestors who refused to leave the protest site. When the cops tried to detain GPCC President Amit Chavda, he lied down on the road and refused to get up. Several others also lied down on the street following the GPCC President. In his statement, the GPCC President stated, “The Gujarat Police is trying to take the voices of the people away from them. Women in the state are not safe and the police are busy trying to stifle the voices of people who are speaking up for the women. We are also fighting for the students who were duped by the non-secretariat exam since the exam was not immediately canceled after the irregularities were discovered.”

Watch | Gujarat: Student protests demanding cancellation of recruitment exam enters day 3

READ | Gujarat clerk recruitment scam: Don't know what Hardik & Jignesh are doing, say,, students