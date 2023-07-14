Congress Chief Kharge To Meet North-East Leaders; Excludes Assam Due To Flood Crisis

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 general elections, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a meeting with Congress leaders from all North-Eastern states, except Assam. The meeting is scheduled to take place on July 15 at 11 AM.

As part of its election preparation, the Congress party's top leadership has been actively engaging with state leaders, holding regular meetings to discuss election strategies, bolster party structures, and address key concerns. These meetings aim to position the party favourably in the forthcoming political contests.

The North-Eastern states hold immense political significance due to their distinct socio-cultural dynamics. Recognising this, the Congress party seeks to capitalise on the potential in the region. By convening a meeting with leaders from the North East, the Congress President sends a strong signal of the party's intent to strengthen its presence and forge regional-specific strategies.

Assam excluded from meeting

However, it is notable that Assam has been excluded from the meeting. The exclusion is not a reflection of neglect but a response to the ongoing flood crisis in the state. Assam has been grappling with severe flooding, affecting millions of lives and causing extensive damage to infrastructure. The Congress party has been actively engaging with its Assam leadership on a separate platform to address the situation and provide support to the flood-affected regions.

Although the Congress President has not disclosed the names of the leaders attending the meeting, it is expected that prominent figures such as Gaurav Gogoi from Arunachal Pradesh, Vincent Pala from Meghalaya, and Mukul Sangma from Manipur will be in attendance. These leaders have played pivotal roles in shaping the party's presence in their respective states and their participation in the meeting will help in formulating region-specific strategies for the upcoming elections.

As the Congress party endeavours to strengthen its foothold in the North-Eastern states, the meeting serves as a platform for the party to address concerns, garner support, and rally the leaders towards a common goal of electoral success in the region. The outcome of this crucial gathering could have far-reaching implications for the Congress party's future trajectory in the North East and its overall performance in the upcoming elections. The exclusion of Assam from the meeting due to the flood crisis further highlights the party's commitment to prioritise the welfare of the people in times of distress.