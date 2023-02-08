Congress Chief Kharge Wrapped In Controversy: Luxurious Debate Breaks Out

A controversy sparked during the Budget session in the Parliament on Wednesday when Congress National President Mallikarajun Kharge was seen wearing a luxurious scarf by Louis Vuitton.



Taking a dig at the Congress Chief for his expensive scarf that had a monetary value of over Rs 50,000, Congress National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said Kharge was wearing an expensive scarf in the Parliament whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a special jacket made of materials recycled from plastic bottles.

Taking to Twitter Shehzad Poonawala said, "Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends a 'green message' with his sustainable fashion blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth and the environment. Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf."

Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf



During the debate, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also pointed out the designer scarf worn by the Congress chief and asked him from where did he get the money to buy a scarf from Louis Vuitton.



The special jacket that PM Modi wore was made of materials recycled from plastic bottles and the same cloth material was launched by him in Karnataka's Bengaluru during the India Energy Week event on Monday.