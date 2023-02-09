Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Goes For Wardrobe Change; Ditches Luxury Scarf

After Bharatiya Janata Party's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for wearing the Louis Vuitton scarf in the parliament on Wednesday, Congress chief Kharge was seen switching his fashion track on Thursday. He ditched his expensive neck scarf and returned to wearing a regular jacket in the parliament.

The BJP spokesperson also compared the Congress chief's 'expensive' fashion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special jacket, made of recycled plastic materials that he wore in parliament on Wednesday.

Credit: ANI

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Taste Apna Apna, Message Apna Apna. PM @narendramodi sends a 'green message' with his sustainable fashion - blue jacket; enlisting Jan Bhagidari for the cause of sustainable growth & environment. Meanwhile, Kharge ji sports an expensive LV scarf ((not making any judgment))"

According to the BJP, the Congress chief's Louis Vuitton scarf costs Rs 56,332 whereas PM Modi's special jacket was made from recycled PET bottles. The BJP MPs on Wednesday also slammed the Congress and its chief for their attack on PM Modi for the Adnai crisis.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, replied, "The wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly, in two years, assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came. Is it due to favour of friendship?"