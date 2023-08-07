Congress, China & NewsClick All Part Of Anti-India Conspiracy: BJP On Funding Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday addressed the massive Chinese funding scandal to hit Indian media, citing a New York Times report which alleged a financial networking funnelling Chinese funds into Indian video news network NewsClick.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said, "The arrogant alliance and its leaders and the people supported and nurtured by it can never think of India's interest. How to make India weak, how to harm India's interests and how to give air to anti-India agenda, all these worries are concerns of the people associated with this alliance."

"India has been telling the world for a long time that NewsCick is also a dangerous global web of propaganda. Congress, China and NewsClick are all linked by an anti-India umbilical cord. Chinese goods are clearly visible in Rahul Gandhi's fake 'Mohabbat ki Dhukan'. Love for China was visible and propaganda against India was done from foreign land and also through foreign news agencies... There was an agenda- these people used to run anti-India and break India campaigns," he said.

Speaking on NewsClick, he said, "If you see the funding network of NewsClick, you will see a foreigner Neville Roy Singham had funded it and he got funds from China from behind. This Neville Roy Singham has direct contact with the propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese media company Maku Group."

BJP attacks Opposition

Attacking the Opposition, Thakur said, "In 2021, we exposed NewsClick as to how foreign propaganda is against India. In this anti-India campaign, Congress and other opposition parties came in their support."

The Minister further named parties that had supported NewsClick against ED's action during the 2021 raids. "Congress leaders, Communist parties, Trinamool Congress and some journalists had said that the Central government was attacking the freedom of the press... Chinese companies were funding NewsClick. But their salesmen were some people from our country only," he said.

"CBI and ED used to be 'caged parrots' during the times of Congress. And today, they put a question mark over ED probing the propagandist and fraud NewsClick. This is a war against misinformation; the war will continue. Those spreading misinformation, those defaming India, and those shaping false narratives with China's agenda will not be spared," he added.

Attacking Congress said, the Minister said, "In July 2017, when the Chinese army attempted to encroach in Doklam, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply. But Rahul Gandhi ji was shaking hands with Chinese officials at that time, eating food with them."

"Advani Ji once said in the Parliament, 'Whenever one stands against the country, we should all come together as a combined force against him; Kauravas and Pandavas came together when there emerged a third sinful force against them.' But it's a big unfortunate thing for Congress shook hands with the foreign powers and proceeded ahead towards fulfilling its selfish motives (absolutely against the nation's interests)."

"There have been many China and Pakistan-sponsored channels and platforms which run anti-India agenda, which run anti-India and break India campaigns. It's understandable when the foreign powers do it, but it's deeply unfortunate and shameful when those living in the country become a tool for these activities, become agents for such anti-India propaganda," the BJP leader said.