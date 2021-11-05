Congress Claims By-poll 'debacle' The Reason Why Centre Reduced Excise Duty On Fuel

As fuel rates saw a decrease after the reduction of excise duty, the Congress on Friday took a hit at the central government over its decision. While taking the jibe at the government, the Congress claimed that this was a reaction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the 'debacle' it suffered in the recently held by-elections.

While making these aforementioned claims, the Congress attested that people should ensure a BJP loss in the upcoming assembly elections if they wanted fuel prices to be back at what they originally were.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday had announced a Rs. 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs. 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amidst record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years. Post the central government's announcement, many BJP ruled states also declared a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel in their own states.

Prices reduced due to by-polls: Congress spokesperson

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera asserted that the BJP had reduced Petrol prices because of the results of bypolls.

He said, "If the people of this country want that petrol to be sold again at Rs 71.41 and diesel at Rs 55.91 then they should ensure that BJP loses in the upcoming elections in five states."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also attributed the decrease in excise duty to the results of bypolls.

KC Venugopal said, "Thanks to the byelection result and the agitation put forward by the Congress and various opposition parties... However, it hasn't been decreased much. During UPA govt excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48/litre and diesel Rs 3.56/litre."

Congress also maintained that it will go ahead and organise a massive protest that had been planned from November 14 to November 29, against the rise in petrol and diesel prices. The protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' (Marching) being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas. Confirming that the Congress party will continue with its earlier declared massive campaign against the fuel price, Venugopal said, "We'll continue our agitation and will start a massive campaign from November 14."

Priyanka Gandhi calls BJP 'Vasooli government'; gets reminded of UPA era's inflation

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday had stated that the Centre's decision to reduce fuel prices was "not from the heart and rather was out of fear."

Priyanka Gandhi, while making these claims, had termed BJP as "Vasooli government". While going on to pose critical remarks on Gandhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at the comments, while recalling inflations witnessed during the UPA government's era.

Image Credit - PTI/ANI