Congress Claims Credit After PM Modi Inaugurates HAL Factory; 'Set Up During UPA Era'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a greenfield helicopter facility of state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka's Tumakuru, a credit war has erupted between Vadra-Congress and BJP. The Congress has alleged that the HAL facility was set up during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era and that the Congress party must get its due credit.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "They (BJP) inaugurate works done by us every time. HAL Helicopter manufacturing unit was set up during the UPA regime and now PM Modi has inaugurated that "

Giving a boost to the 'Make in India' campaign in the defence sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated a helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday. PM Modi also the unveiled Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) which will be initially produced in the plant.

Notably, the 615-acre factory is India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will provide a one-stop solution for the country's chopper requirements. Over a period of 20 years, HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the range of three to 15 tonnes with a business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore.

PM Modi takes a swipe at Opposition

In a public address during the HAL chopper factory launch, PM Modi asserted that the new facility has 'exposed many old lies and liars'. PM Modi said HAL was used as an 'excuse' on the basis of which numerous accusations were made on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

The Prime Minister said, "This is the same HAL, taking the name of which, a conspiracy was hatched to provoke the people of the country...they were instigated. Hours and hours of the Parliament were wasted...However, no matter how big the lie is, how many times it is said, and how many important people it is said to, one day it loses in front of the truth."

We improved govt defence companies while also opening doors for private sector. Few years ago, false allegations were hurled against our govt by making HAL an excuse, people were provoked & time of Parl was wasted. No matter how big lie is, eventually it's defeated: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/s3tLw6olDg — Republic (@republic) February 6, 2023

Notably, in April 2015, the incumbent government announced its decision to enter into a government-to-government contract with France to buy 36 Rafale warplanes, and the deal was signed a year later. This deal replaced the UPA era deal to buy 126 Rafale aircraft, 108 of which were to be made in India by HAL using parts imported from France.