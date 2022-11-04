Congress Claims ‘Punjab CM Has Lost Control', After Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead

"The law and order situation in Punjab has worsened after the death of Sidhu Moosewala with a spate of murders recorded in broad daylight", said Punjab Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon. He was reacting immediately after the killing of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri while he was on a sit-in protest in Amritsar.

As per inputs, the shooting took place outside a temple, when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting, and someone from the crowd shot Suri. Following the incident, two people have been detained by the police.

‘Fringe elements roam around free’

"More than lawlessness, there is a loss of control of the Chief Minister over the administration", said Dhillon while speaking to Republic TV. “He (CM Bhagwant Mann) is not at all bothered as far as the law and order is concerned in Punjab. All he is doing is busy campaigning in Gujarat. His ministers are not here. No one is bothered about the situation in Punjab. They are letting the fringe elements roam around free", Dhillon added. Congress leader also stated how the situation has turned bleak after the murder of the rapper, Sidhu Moosewala. “After Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, there has been a spate of murders in Punjab.”

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri murdered in broad daylight

The Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri (Uddhav Thackeray faction) was protesting with other party workers in Amritsar, and someone from the crowd shot Suri. Following the incident, two people were detained by the police.

A .30 pistol was used to shoot at the Shiv Sena leader. One person can be seen firing a gun on camera, as per the visuals from the shooting site. Soon after the incident, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people present at the spot.

