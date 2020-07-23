Goa Congress Chief On State's Immunity Booster: "Will AYUSH Minister Take Responsibility?"

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar on July 22 questioned the management of the side effects of the immunity booster distributed by the state government amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chodankar’s comments came in context of Goa government’s initiative of distribution of Arsenicum Album 30 dosages amid COVID-19 pandemic. The move was questioned by Chodankar as the Ministry of AYUSH had earlier prohibited public advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for the coronavirus.

Speaking about the side effects that the drug may have on the health of people, Congress Committee President asked, "Will AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant take responsibility for any side effects caused due to consumption of the above doses?" Further, he added, "Government needs to provide information to the public on scientific protocol adopted in the making of these booster doses,” in an official press release, as per ANI. Citing government’s steps as “complete trust deficit” among people who administered these dosages to prevent COVID-19 infection, Chodankar said, "The tall claims made by the AYUSH Minister in the past of Prince Charles getting cured of ayurvedic medicines had fallen flat after the office of the Royal family had outrightly denied the same.”

Will @goacm & @moayush guarantee Goans on No side effects of #Arsenicalbum30 booster doses distributed in Select Constituencies? Can @DrPramodPSawant & @shripadynaik give details of scientific basis of their claim that the tablets boost immunity of people to fight Covid? @INCGoa — Girish Chodankar (@girishgoa) July 22, 2020

Role of the drug in pandemic

Further, urging the Goa government to clarify the effects of the drug on the human health and its role during pandemic more transparent, the congress Committee President accused AYUSH minister of avoiding his questions, saying, “Both, AYUSH Minister and the Chief Minister have not come out with any reply till date.” He added, “Congress Party demanded clarification on their claims of COVID patients in Goa recovering with Ayurvedic medicines."

While Arsenicum Album 30 distribution has remained controversial with some accepting the Ayurvedic medicine as an immunity booster, others questioning it, Chodankar said that drug is being distributed in select areas by the BJP cadre. Further, in an appeal, he asked Goans to consult their local physicians before administering any drugs or immunity boosters and asked people to take care of their health.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credit: ANI)