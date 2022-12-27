Congress Compares Rahul Gandhi To Lord Ram; BJP Hits Back For Insulting 'Hindu Sentiments'

In a bizarre statement, Congress’ Salman Khurshid on December 26 compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and said, “Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come.”

‘Rahul Gandhi is super human’: Congress

Congress leader Khurshid further added, “Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold & wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus.”

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla verbally attacked the Congress party for this bizarre comparison and said, “Salman Khurshid equates Rahul Gandhi to Bhagwan Shri Ram, himself to Bharat!! Shocking! Would he dare compare anyone to other God of other religions? After denying Ram ji existence, blocking Ram Mandir now insult to Hindu Astha! Does Janeudhari Rahul agree with this?.”

