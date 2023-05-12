Priyank Kharge, Congress leader and son of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday, claimed that the grand old party will form a government in the state and will win more than 120 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls. The comments of the Congress leader came just a day ahead of the announcement of the results for the high-profile elections that took place on May 10.

Expressing his confidence on Congress victory, Priyank Kharge said, “We will get more than 120 seats in the Assembly and we are confident that we will form a stable government in the state. There is no question of a hung government, we are supremely confident that we will form the government on our own. BJP is not going to power again in Karnataka again as people are against it.”

#WATCH | We are going to pass 120 seats. There is no question of a hung government, we are supremely confident that we will form the government on our own: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge pic.twitter.com/CJTLFDv3se — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Notably, the halfway mark to form government in the 224-member Assembly is 113. While the BJP is eyeing a comeback in the southern state, the Congress hopes to wrest power from the saffron party.

Congress gets majority

According to the Republic-PMARQ Exit poll predictions, the Congress party will emerge as the single-largest party, while the BJP is likely to secure the second-highest number of seats. Notably, the JD(S) is likely to play the role of Kingmaker.

The Republic P-MARQ Exit polls results revealed that the seat share of the BJP will be between 85 and 100, the Congress is likely to win 94 to 108 seats, and the JD(S) is expected to win 24 to 32 seats. Others are likely to win 2 to 6 seats in Karnataka.