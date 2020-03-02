Congress Contradicts Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Reiterates Opposition To CAA-NPR Implementation

Congress leader and state OBC Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday disagreed with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s stance on the CAA and NPR. Maintaining that the Congress party continued to oppose the implementation of CAA, NPR and NRC, he expressed his faith in CM Uddhav Thackeray’s assurance that no person in the state would face injustice.

Moreover, he asserted that everyone would get equal treatment in accordance with the Common Minimum Programme. Claiming that the opposition wanted to create a rift between NCP and Shiv Sena over CAA, Wadettiwar observed that there were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Vijay Wadettiwar remarked, “We are firm on our position whether it is yesterday or today. The honourable CM said that there will be no injustice on anyone in the state. A person belonging to every caste and religion will get the same treatment according to the Common Minimum Programme. Why does the opposition want this issue to come to the fore? Using the CAA, they desire that there should be a fight between NCP and Shiv Sena which they will capitalise on. We have no differences with each other.”

Ajit Pawar reiterates stance on CAA and NPR

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar reiterated his stance that no one in the state would be affected. Speaking to the media, Pawar referred to Uddhav Thackeray’s assertion that no individual would be hassled by the CAA and NPR. Requesting everyone to keep faith in the government, he warned against any attempt to disturb the atmosphere by citing the precedents of other state assemblies passing a resolution against CAA and NPR.

"I keep reiterating that when we are working in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, no inconvenience will be meted out to any citizen of Maharashtra due to any such decision. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also taken a stance and assured that no one will be hassled. All of us are giving this assurance. That’s why you should keep faith in us. There should not be an attempt to disturb the atmosphere by pointing out that other states have passed a resolution. We will honour our promise. We will take care that any person in the state is not affected," the Maharashtra Deputy CM opined.

