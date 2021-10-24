Congress Contradicts Ghulam Nabi Azad's Claims, Says J&K Situation More Serious

Contradicting the recent statement made by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad regarding terrorism being under control in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Ashwani Handa on Sunday stated that the situation is degrading day by day under the view of the recent killings and encounters throughout the valley.

While speaking to Republic TV on Sunday about the recent statements made by Azad in a video, the Congress leader said that the present situation suggests the opposite as people are being harassed followed by the incidents of killings, internet services being down among others. Calling Congress leader Azad's statement partial feedback based on the limited information provided to the party, Handa expressed concerns over the prevailing situation in the valley.

Furthermore, Handa slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making fake promises to the people in Jammu and Kashmir instead of looking into matters of terrorism and violence. He also sought the apology of Home Minister Shah for being unable to fulfil his promises made to the people of the valley.

Taking a jibe at the PM Modi-led central government, he said that it is the responsibility of the Home Ministry and Centre to look into the affairs of J&K.

Terrorism situation under control, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was heard claiming that the terrorism situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control. In a video accessed by Republic TV, the Congress leader can be seen speaking about the involvement of a foreign agency in spreading violence in the region.

However, his statement is in contrast with the recent claims made by the party high command. A few days back, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted that terror activities in J&K have increased in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and further slammed the central government for failing to provide security to the people.

Meanwhile, as the Congress remains divided on its stance on Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On Day one, Amit Shah held a meeting to review the security situation in the valley with senior officers of the Armed Forces, Central Police Forces, J&K Police, and security agencies in Srinagar. He assured the Central government's full support in maintaining peace in the region.

Image: PTI/RepublicWorld