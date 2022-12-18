Congress Could Have Survived If Digvijaya Singh Was At Helm: MP Min Opines On 2020 Crisis

Recollecting the 2020 episode, Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh Rajput said that the Congress government would not have gone out of power in the state had Digvijaya Singh been the chief minister instead of Kamal Nath. Speaking to the media, Rajput underlined that there was a 'vast difference in the working style' of the two former Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

"I have heard this - ‘When a plant bows under the pressure of strong winds, it does not break. But those who try to stand tall break under the pressure,” the Madhya Pradesh Minister further said, underlining that this was the difference between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

'The nature of Kamal Nath caused harm...'

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10, 2020, followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs' exit.

Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20, 2020. Subsequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time.

At the same time, Rajput, who was the Minister of Revenue and Transport in the government, quit the Congress to side with the BJP. Looking back at the crisis, Rajput said, "The nature of Kamal Nath caused harm to Congress."

Image: PTI