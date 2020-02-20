Cong Slams Yogi On 'irresponsible' Remark Against Anti-CAA Protesters, Calls Him A Threat

The Congress party on Thursday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his statement "those who wish to die will not return alive", and called it "irresponsible and against humanity".

CM Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday warned the anti-CAA protestors for indulging in violence and vandalising public property, and had claimed that not a single person was killed due to police firing.

Congress party took to their official Twitter handle and criticised CM Yogi, calling him "dangerous".

"This ego will be the reason for BJP's end. This statement of the BJP Chief Minister is not only irresponsible but is completely against humanity. This thinking of a person sitting in a constitutional position as Chief Minister is very dangerous," said Congress in a Tweet in Hindi.

ये अहंकार ही भाजपा के काल का कारण बनेगा।



भाजपा मुख्यमंत्री का ये बयान न केवल गैर-जिम्मेदाराना है, बल्कि पूरी तरह मानवता के विरुद्ध है। मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में संवैधानिक पद पर बैठे व्यक्ति की यह सोच बहुत खतरनाक है।https://t.co/Pmll8NAzlC — Congress (@INCIndia) February 20, 2020

CM Yogi Adityanath claims no protestor died due to police bullet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday by trashing their charges against him on issues of crime and women empowerment.

Referring to the agitation against the amended citizenship law, Adityanath asserted that no trouble-maker died due to police bullet and claimed that they died in firing among themselves.

"Upadravi, upadravi ki goli se marey hain," (the trouble-makers have died from bullet of another trouble-maker)," he explained.

"Police should be appreciated. If someone is coming to die, how can he be alive? If someone comes out to kill an innocent person and he is challenged by police, then either he or the policemen have to die. No one died of a police bullet. A big conspiracy was revealed behind anti-CAA protests," he said.

Violent protests had erupted across Uttar Pradesh against the contentious law and several people had lost their lives after incidents of firing took place during protests. Several incidents of vandalism and damage to public property were also witnessed during the protests.

