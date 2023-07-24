Congress Criticism Of Mamata's Governance In WB Sparks Questions On Oppn Unity

The recent show of unity among Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 18, which seemed to signal a departure from past political conflicts, is now losing its sheen. While Congress central leadership embraced Mamata Banerjee in Karnataka's capital city, the camaraderie is not readily accepted by the West Bengal unit of the party.

The West Bengal Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, slammed Mamata Banerjee's governance in West Bengal and the prevailing law and order situation in the state, which has come to the forefront in light of a viral video from Malda district. Notably, a viral video, shared on Twitter by BJP's IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, allegedly depicted the disrobing, torture, and beating of two tribal women in Malda, igniting a heated exchange of words between the ruling TMC and the Opposition in Bengal.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seized the opportunity to condemn Mamata Banerjee's government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the state. He demanded strict action against the perpetrators involved in the incident and expressed deep concern over the rising crimes against women in West Bengal.

“The law and order situation has worsened and the Malda incident comes as the latest illustration of the same. Not just Malda, many other places in Bengal have seen atrocities after the panchayat elections. I am disheartened and distressed over the rising crimes against women in Bengal and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators (behind the Malda incident),” the Congress Lok Sabha MP said.

Need no one's help, asserts TMC as Chowdhury says it desperately needs Congress

On July 22, during a press conference, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Mamata, stating that the TMC desperately needs the support of Congress.

"She (Mamata) came to power in 2011 with the help of the Congress. Then she denied that. The people of the state have become disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee now. So, she felt that she should now join hands with Congress… The Trinamool now desperately needs the Congress," Chowdhury said.

"Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra united the entire country. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is a clear sign of change in India as a whole. The TMC realised that if they did not join with the politics of Rahul Gandhi, then the party would split," he added.

Reacting to the Congress MP's remark, TMC leader Shantanu Sen said, "TMC came to power in West Bengal with more than 180 seats. That number has only increased, but Congress became zero in 2021. Keeping in mind the alliance, we are not attacking Congress, but that doesn’t mean we are weak. We are powerful enough in West Bengal to fight against the BJP. We do not need anybody’s help."

The BJP, as the principal Opposition party in West Bengal, capitalised on the escalating feud between Congress and TMC. Leader of Opposition in WB, Sivendu Adhikari said, "Those who want to fight against this (the TMC) government, come and fight with the BJP. Or create a platform where you can stand and fight all out against the tyrannical state government."

"If you want to fight against this state government, after seeing the pictures of the leaders who attended the alliance meeting, the people of West Bengal will not believe you. This is like 'Friendship in Delhi and wrestling in Bengal'," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)