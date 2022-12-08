Congress Decodes Reason Behind Gujarat Wipeout, Confident Of Forming Govt In Himachal

As the Congress badly loses its ground in Gujarat, Congress leader Rashid Alvi while speaking to Republic accepted the grand old party's defeat but stated that the way the election was fought in Gujarat by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not beneficial for democracy. Revealing the reason behind his party's defeat, Alvi mentioned that the presence of a third party (AAP) during the elections is making Congress weak.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, " We (Congress) have lost badly but the way the election is fought in Gujarat is not good for democracy. I have analysed so far that wherever there's a presence of a third party, Congress suddenly becomes weak. AAP has definitely given us a major setback in the elections."

"I just want to say that are we fighting an election at a level where the Home Minister of the country in a public meeting says that we have taken our revenge in 2002. Are we really fighting elections on these subjects and matters? I congratulate BJP for registering a massive victory in Gujarat but I want to ask if we will be able to make our democracy strong like this?" Alvi questioned.

Talking about Himachal Assembly polls, the Congress leader added, "I agree that we definitely need to work on our strategy, but in Himachal Pradesh, we are going to form a government.

BJP wins Gujarat, Congress leads in Himachal

The BJP on Thursday maintained its lead in Gujarat with prominent candidates like incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel, and Alpesh Thakor leading from their constituencies. As per the official Election Commission data, BJP is ahead on 151 seats whereas Congress is a distant second with 19 seats. Meanwhile, AAP could only manage to maintain a lead of just seven seats.

Noticeably, in a shocking development, Congress seems to have moved ahead of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh by maintaining a lead of 38 seats. It is important to note that the saffron party which maintained a lead during the initial trends is now leading on 27 seats.

However, it is important to note that Republic has learned that the BJP is also in contact with Independent candidates who are leading in their constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. According to the sources, BJP was in touch with all the 21 Independents soon after the voting for the Assembly polls concluded on November 12.