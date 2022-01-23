Congress Demands Ban On 'Why I Killed Gandhi' Movie; 'glorifying Gandhiji's Murderer'

A major row has erupted in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over NCP MP Amit Kohle's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse in his upcoming film Why I killed Gandhi. The trailer of a 45-minute low-budget film that landed on social media recently has put the Nationalist Congress Party in a fix. Amol Kolhe, a Lok Sabha MP from Shirur, has donned the garb of Godse in his new film Why I killed Gandhi which is due for release on an OTT platform on January 30. The move depicts Godse’s trial following Gandhi’s assassination, justifying his actions.

The actor-turned-politician has faced flak from his own party with some leaders openly objecting to his choice of roles and accusing him of ‘supporting’ Godse. While there is a mixed reaction within the NCP, its ally Congress has strongly opposed the release of the contentious film, saying that it would send a wrong message to the masses.

Congress demands ban on Why I killed Gandhi

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole hit out at makers for 'glorifying' the man who killed the Father of the Nation and said would write a letter to the state government, seeking a ban on the movie.

"If you portray Gandhiji's murderer as a hero, it's not acceptable. Our country is known for Gandhi and his ideology. He is celebrated worldwide. If a killer is being glorified, then Congress will oppose it. I will request the CM not to allow this movie's release in the state," Patole told reporters on Sunday.

Notably, the All India Cine Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a complete ban on the movie Why I killed Gandhi.

NCP is in a fix over Amit Kohle's portrayal of Godse

Earlier Kolhe’s party colleague and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad openly objected to his portrayal of Godse in the film. Taking to Twitter, Awhad said, “It is apparent from the trailer of Amol Kolhe’s film that he has played Nathuram Godse and endorsed his work. In the garb of an artist, you cannot applaud Gandhi’s killing."

NCP President Sharad Pawar however backed Kolhe, saying he had informed the party about this role before joining and has never supported Godse's ideology. On his part, Kolhe has also clarified in several media statements that he treated the role professionally, and doesn't support Godse or hate Gandhiji.

Image: PTI/Youtube