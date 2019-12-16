Congress Raises Question On Delhi Police, Demands Judicial Probe Into Jamia Violence

The Congress on Monday condemned the actions of the Delhi police on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. Addressing the press, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lamented the fact that the police broke an age-old convention of entering the University campus without seeking the permission of the varsity authorities. Moreover, he alleged that the Delhi police did not behave appropriately with women students of the university.

Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, “We are here to condemn what happened in Jamia Millia. The way in which police barged into the University campus, went into the library, bathrooms and beat up students."

"Most of us are from student politics. Agitation is a part of a student’s life. There would be agitations in universities during our times as well. The police cannot enter the University premises without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar or university administration. Yesterday night, the V-C said that we didn’t give permission to the police. The chief proctor said that we didn’t give any permission. University administration did not give permission to the police to enter the University premises. Delhi police comes under the Central government. It does not come under the Delhi CM. How did the police enter the campus, how did it enter the library? Girls were shouting in the dark- Bachao, Bachao. We condemn this horrific conduct of the Delhi police, the entire police should condemn. There should be a judicial inquiry,” he added

'Unconstitutional Bill'

Azad also rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the Congress party was behind the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He contended that his party would have been in power if it had the capability of engineering such protests. Furthermore, he held the Centre responsible for the current situation. According to Azad, such a situation wouldn’t have arisen in the first place if this Bill wouldn’t have been introduced.

“BJP is trying to communalise the situation. The PM is saying that Congress is doing this in the entire country. If the Congress had so ability, then you wouldn’t be in power, PM! This is a false allegation. I condemn the allegation that Congress is behind. The ruling party and the government of India are behind this. If the government of India had not introduced this unconstitutional Bill, without the desire of the people, then all this wouldn’t have happened. They themselves brought the unconstitutional Bill and then pin the blame on Congress and the opposition. The PM, Home Minister and the Cabinet are responsible for this situation,” the Congress leader opined.

