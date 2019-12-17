Congress Demands NIA Probe Into Naphtha-laden Tanker Fiasco In Goa

Congress leaders in Goa met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday to demand an investigation into the controversy around how an unmanned tanker carrying nearly 2,500 tons of naphtha was allowed to anchor off the state and how there was a delay in rescuing the vessel which carried the dangerous cargo after it sailed off Panaji in October this year.

After the gaseous cargo was pumped out by professional Dutch salvors and the vessel was towed to safety on Monday, Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat now claims that the Chief Minister has assured them of filing FIR against the chairman of Goa's Mormugao Port Trust and others within 15 days.

In its memorandum, the Congress has demanded a probe into the matter by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA), because the naphtha, which has been temporarily stored in tanks, was sourced from Pakistan.

"High level investigation to be ordered into arrival of the said ship including its origin from Pakistan, consignor, consignee, cargo, licences and permissions, etc. The Congress party objects the decision of Government asking the Director-General of Shipping to investigate the matter, as the said agency itself is responsible to give permission to berth the said ship at MPT Port. We demand that the investigation should be given to DIA or NIA," the Congress memorandum states.

Tanker met with an accident

The unmanned tanker Nu Shi Nalini sailed on October 26 on the rocky shelf off Panaji near Raj Bhavan, after it was caught in a storm away from the state, and has been stranded since. The tanker had met with an accident in a Kerala port after which its engines were found non-functional and was eventually towed to the Goa port.

A multi-agency operation, consisting of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Director General Shipping, the Mormugao Port Trust and other state agencies, was later launched to transfer the naphtha, along with 50 tons of oil and 19 tons of diesel to other vessels, but the operation failed.

The naphtha was finally pumped out after a week-long exercise which ended on Monday, with the assistance of professional salvors from the Netherlands, who were even awarded the tender for rescuing the vessel and its cargo. "The Chief Minister has told us to give him some time and that an FIR will be filed in 15 days against the MPT Chairman," Kamat said.

