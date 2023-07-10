Congress' Digvijaya Singh Booked For Controversial Tweet On Golwalkar, But Debate Rages On

Prominent Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has reignited a heated debate surrounding the views of M.S. Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (Supreme Leader) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, Singh raised questions about Golwalkar's purported opinions on Dalits, backward communities, Muslims, as well as his stance on the rights over water, forest, and land. Singh's tweet featured a post containing a page allegedly quoting Golwalkar from one of his books. The Congress leader further claimed that another quote regarding Dalits, backward communities, and Muslims had been attributed to Golwalkar back in 1940.

(A snippet of Digvijaya Singh's tweet.)

FIR filed against Digvijaya Singh for tweet on RSS ideologue

The assertions by the Congress leader quickly gained attention and triggered widespread discussions across various social media platforms. Golwalkar, a prominent ideologue of the RSS, played a significant role in shaping the organisation's policies and principles during his tenure from 1940 to 1973. However, his views on minority communities and resource allocation have been a subject of contention and criticism for years. The alleged quotes shared by Singh have ignited fresh controversy, with supporters and detractors passionately debating the credibility and implications of Golwalkar's purported statements.

Shortly after the controversial tweet was posted, Rajesh Joshi, a lawyer and RSS worker filed a complaint to MP police, and an FIR was registered in Indore against Singh under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lashed out against the Congress leader for "malicious propaganda."

"Revered Shri Golwalkar Guruji worked throughout his life to remove social differences and build a harmonious society. This kind of false propaganda about Guruji shows the frustration of Congress leaders, the attempt to create social disharmony by putting a false picture of Guruji is condemnable," CM Chouhan tweeted.

While some argue that the quotes provide insight into the historical perspective of the RSS and its approach towards marginalized communities, others assert that they are being used to tarnish the reputation of both Golwalkar and the organization he led. The resurgence of this debate underscores the ongoing discussions surrounding the role and influence of historical figures on contemporary politics and society. It also highlights the enduring importance of understanding the perspectives of leaders who have played instrumental roles in shaping ideologies and policies.

As the controversy unfolds, political commentators and historians have called for a comprehensive analysis of Golwalkar's writings and speeches to gain a more nuanced understanding of his views. Such an examination could contribute to a broader conversation on social justice, inclusion, and resource distribution in the country. With social media amplifying these discussions, the debate on Golwalkar's alleged views is likely to continue, prompting a deeper exploration of his legacy and its impact on India's political landscape. As the nation grapples with these complex questions, it remains to be seen how political parties, civil society organizations, and scholars will respond to the controversy surrounding Golwalkar's purported statements and their potential ramifications for societal cohesion and progress.