Congress' Digvijaya Singh Convicted In Assault Case; 'Punished Due To Political Pressure'

In a major development, the local court on Saturday convicted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Congress member Prem Chand Guddu in a case of voluntarily causing hurt. The court's final judgement comes in a case registered under Sections 307, 326, and 325/109 of the Indian Penal Code, in which nine people were accused of attacking Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha activists in Ujjain. The area where the incident occurred comes under the Jivaji Police Station.

Immediately after the conviction, the advocates of the accused Rahul Sharma, lawyer Anup Singh Darbar and advocate Ravindra Pathak applied for benefit of prohibition in which the accused persons were granted bail. The court has acquitted Antar Singh Darbar and two other people. The court has also convicted Singh and Guddu under Section 325/109 with one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000. Both Singh and Guddu, however, were granted bail on a surety of Rs 25,000.

After the final judgement, Digvijaya Singh called himself a "non-violent person" and stated that he was punished due to "political pressure." He tweeted, "In the 11-year-old case in which my name was not even in the FIR, it was added later under political pressure, I was punished. I am a non-violent person and have always been opposed to violent activities."

"The order of the ADJ Court is to appeal in the High Court. I am neither afraid of BJP Sangh nor will I ever be afraid no matter how many false cases are made and how many punishments are given," he added.

Initially in the case, seven people were accused, however, in 2012, a case was registered against Singh and Guddu under Section 307 including other Sections. The hearing of the case went on in the court of special public representatives in Bhopal and Section 307 was dropped after an appeal in the High Court. At the same time, since 2018, the hearing of the entire case was held in the special court of public representatives in Indore under Sections 325, 109 and other Sections, whose decision was pronounced on March 26.

