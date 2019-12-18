Congress' Digvijaya Singh Provokes Over CAA & NRC; Takes On PM Modi & Amit Shah

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, in a provocative statement, has condemned the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) plan of the government. Moreover, the Congress leader attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over the NRC implementation in Assam. In an address in Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh fear-mongered the public over the certification required after the implementation of the NRC. Furthermore, he accused the government of raking 'Hindu-Muslim' and 'India-Pakistan' at all times.

He said, "They have got CAA, the basis of this Act is NRC. They have got this law to implement NRC. In Assam, which has a population of 2-2.5 crores, it took 11 years and expenditure worth 1600 crore. Now there, even Hindus are upset, Muslims are upset, Sikhs are upset, now they say we will implement it all over the country. If this is implemented, 130 crore people will have to know this information- citizenship certificate, the one who's a voter is a citizen, but even I don't know what a citizenship certificate is, secondly land records, but those who don't have lands, where will they bring the records from? Then they want a rental property record, who will bring this? Then they ask for a refugee certificate. Then they ask for a passport."

"Do Hindu-Muslim every day, do India-Pakistan every day, talk about Triple Talaq every day and now this black law--CAB. The Muslims of this country did not believe Jinnah but in Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, they are told that you give us your certificate. What is NRC? In Assam, for NRC a campaign was run. Amit Shah had said 'We will throw out 40 lakh infiltrators'. To find those 40 lakh infiltrators, in Assam it took 12 years and Rs. 1600 crores were spent, and what was the result? 19.5 lakhs were named, out of them some of them were those who had fought the war in the Indian Army," Digvijaya Singh said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over police action at university campuses and urged voters of Jharkhand to elect a government that will listen to students. Claiming that the (NRC) exercise has failed in Assam, she said the government has now brought the amended Citizenship Act which is facing the ire of students.

SC refuses to stay CAA

The apex court on Wednesday refused to stay the implementation of the amended Citizenship Act. CJI Sharad Bobde asked the government to publicise the actual intent behind the Act to douse the confusion. "There is a need to publicise why the Act is passed. There is a need for that," Justice Bobde told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal for the Centre.