Congress Distances Itself From Digvijaya Singh After Backlash, 'His Views Are Personal'

Congress has distanced itself from its party member Digvijaya Singh who stoked a controversy by questioning the Indian army over the surgical strikes.

Taking to Twitter, the party's communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that Digvijaya's views are not Congress' stance and that it respects the Army and supports every military action.

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijay Singh today are his personal views and not those of the Congress party. Before 2014, the UPA government also did surgical strikes. The Congress has supported and will support all military actions in the national interest," Ramesh tweeted.

The official statement from Congress comes after Digvijaya Singh faced severe backlash from the BJP and defence experts who lashed out against him for questioning the Indian Army and 'insulting' them.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM, during his public address in J&K, questioned were the terrorists were able to carry out the Pulwama attack in 2019 despite tight security checks. The attack was carried out Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019. A few days later, the Indian Army executed air strikes on JeM hideouts in Pakistan's Balakot.

"Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, there every vehicle is being checked. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. To date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people," Digvijaya Singh said. "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies," he further said.