Congress District Chief Thrashed By Women He Allegedly Tried To Molest; Saved By Arrest

In a shocking incident, a Congress district President was thrashed by two women in broad daylight on-camera after he allegedly attempted to molest them in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun.

Congress district President Anuj Mishra who has pictures with UP Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra got what was coming to him and was mercilessly beaten up by the two women after he allegedly attempted to molest them, and was only spared when the police arrived to arrest him.

While the two girls were going towards the railway station, Congress District President Anuj Mishra allegedly attempted to molest them. Retaliating immediately, the girls grabbed the Congress district chief and started beating him. Mishra kept pleading for mercy but the girls didn't relent, later handing him over to the police. The incident reportedly took place close to the Urai Police station.

READ | After UP CM Yogi, Haryana To Now Consider Law Against 'Love-Jihad', Says Minister Anil Vij

As per sources, Anuj Mishra had troubled the women on multiple occasions in the past and was also reportedly targeting an NGO run by the two.

Jalaun SP Yashvir Kaushik said that the investigation was on in the matter and that so far they have gotten to know that the accused was the Congress district president of Jalaun. Women cops were also getting the victims' statement in the case.

The video of the Congress district chief getting thrashed went viral on social media, exposing the Congress' claims on being pro-women's empowerment. Earlier in October, a woman Congress leader was also thrashed for opposing the party's decision to give a poll ticket to a rape accused.

READ | Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Parties In Bihar, Says PM Modi Changed Nature Of Politics

Huge embarrassment for Congress

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video of the Congress leader's brutal thrashing and said that the party's real character had been exposed.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Bring Law Against 'Love-Jihad'; Touts 'Mission Shakti