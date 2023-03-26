Congress Divided On Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification? Pramod Tiwari's Remark Stokes Row

A face-off was witnessed within the Congress as two sections of the party seem to be divided over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament amid the party's 'Sankalp Satyagraha' that is being held at Rajghat in Delhi. Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday slammed party Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari over his remark on Rahul where he said that he should be punished but not for two years.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam shared a video of Tiwari on his Twitter in which the Rajya Sabha MP was heard saying, "Conviction and sentence are two different things. If someone has committed any crime they should be punished irrespective of their family background. But in the case of Rahul Gandhi's family history should have been taken into the consideration. He should be punished but not sentenced".

Congress vs Congress on Gandhi's disqualification

Responding to the video, Acharya Pramod raised questions on the statement and said, "Tiwari ji is assuming that Rahul Gandhi should have been "punished" for less than 2 years, it means that Rahul ji is "criminal"..? And "Sir" is smiling as if his some "desire" has been fulfilled, now what is the reason behind so much "happiness", only he can tell".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Acharya said, "Rahul Gandhi is not at all guilty and he has not insulted any community. The case registered against him in Gujarat was filed by a BJP leader and under political vendetta. But making such a remark about Rahul Gandhi that too by our own leader that he should be punished but not for 2 years means we are accepting that he is guilty. I think there is a conspiracy going on within our party against Rahul Gandhi."

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction on March 23 and the announcement of a two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case. Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.