Congress Doubles Down On Derogatory Broadside Against Kangana Ranaut In Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday sarcastically said that he has advised his party colleague MLA Sukhdev Panse to call Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a 'Mahan Nrityangana' (great dancer) with immense knowledge about various topics. This development came after the controversy that erupted after Panse called Tanu Weds Manu actor a 'nachne gane wali mahila'.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress is opposing the shooting of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Dhakaad', which is currently going on in the Sarni area of Betul district, following the actor's remark on protesting farmers.

Sajjan Singh Verma slams BJP

Hitting out at Kangana Ranaut, Verma said that recently she called farmers terrorists, but accused her of remaining silent on a horrific crime against a woman in Bhopal. Pointing towards Narottam Mishra's statement of giving protection to the Bollywood actor, the Congress leader said, "He will not give security to the women who are being attacked."

Commenting upon Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement to change the name of Koshangabad city in the state to Narmadapuram, Verma said that the BJP-led government in the state can change whatever names they like. "People of the state will change them," he added.

Kangana Ranaut replies to Sukhdev Panse

Meanwhile, Kangana has slammed Sukhdev Panse following his offensive remarks. Replying to Panse, Kangana stated that she refused to perform in any item songs. She further wrote, "I refused to do big hero (Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."

