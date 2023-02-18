Congress Down Plays George Soros’s Remarks Against PM Modi, Calls It A ‘stray Statement’

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in an attempt to downplay the remarks made by Hungarian-Amrican short-seller and billionaire investor George Soros labelled it as a ‘stray’ comment.

Congress leader stated he wasn’t aware the Modi government was so weak that it can be “toppled by a 91-year-old rich foreign national.” Notably George Soros yesterday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi linking him to the stock market crash in the shares of the Adani group companies and said that he is answerable to the foreign investors and the Parliament on the issue.

Notably, BJP leader and Union Minister on February 17 responding to Soros’s remarks said he wants to ‘destroy Indian democracy’ and some ‘hand-picked’ people to run the government in India.

George Soros’ remarks a ‘stray statement’, says P Chidambaram

While P Chidambaram stated he didn’t agree with most of what George Soros said, “But to label, his remarks as an "attempt to topple the democratically elected government in India" is a puerile statement.”

He further stated, “The people of India will determine who will be in and who will be out of the government of India. I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92 year old rich foreign national.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also distanced the party from the statements of George Soros and said, “Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes.”

However It later emerged that Salil Shetty, Global Vice President of Open Society Foundation run by George Soros walked with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. George Soros uses the Open Society Foundation, which was founded in 1993, to inject his influence into different nations. Estimates suggest that to date, Soros has deployed nearly USD32 billion to the Open Society.

Soros’ statement a ‘Conspiracy’ against India: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashing out at the billionaire investor Soros said by making such statements he wants to weaken the democratic structure of the country, The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is designated as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries has now declared his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India.”