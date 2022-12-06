Congress Downplays Tahir Hussain Targeting Hindus In Delhi Riots; Blames BJP Instead

Despite the court's observations in the 2020 Delhi riots case, the Congress party waded into the controversy and backed ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. The grand old party also downplayed the accused AAP leader's bid to target Hindus which was noted in the court order. The development came after Delhi Court agreed to frame charges against Hussain and 10 others in connection to a case relating to stone pelting and rioting during the Delhi riots.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "There is no Hindu, no Muslim. They are criminals. There is no need to turn the case in terms of Hindus and Muslims. This is happening in this country for the last eight years. Law should take its course. Unfortunately, it is the BJP-led central government who is responsible for what happened in Delhi."

"His name may be a Muslim name. This is not about Hindus or Muslims. If he is an accused he should be punished. There was a BJP leader named Mishra, he was involved in communal rights. One judge of the High Court said that FIR should be registered against him, but no complaint was filed against him. In fact, the Delhi High Court judge was transferred. This shows the mindset and attitude of BJP," the Congress leader added.

Court notes targeting of Hindus

Agreeing to frame charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others in a case relating to stone pelting and rioting in the 2020 Delhi riots case, the Delhi court noted that the acts of the accused were apparently prejudicial to the existing harmony between Muslims and Hindus.

Delivering its decision, the court stated, "All accused, including former councillor Tahir Hussain, Liyakat Ali, Riyasat Ali, Shah Alam, Mohd Shadab, Mohd Abid, Rashid Saifi, Gulfam, Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmad and Mohd Rihan, had the objective to harm Hindus in their body and property to the possible extent."

Accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and other 10 others were charged under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 395 (dacoity), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 454 (house-trespass).

The court also directed that charges be framed against Hussain and others in another case related to an incident of rioting and arson in a banquet hall during the riots.