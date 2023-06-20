Congress Entangles In Fierce Internal Conflict Over Gandhi Peace Prize For Gita Press

The Congress party has again entangled itself in a fierce internal conflict as a deep division within the party has emerged over the Gandhi Peace Prize being conferred on Gita Press at Gorakhpur, which is celebrating its centenary this year. Jairam Ramesh, a prominent Congress leader, expressed strong objections to the Centre’s decision stating that awarding Gita Press is like awarding Savarkar and Godse. The Congress leader’s statement received intense criticism from within the party highlighting a lack of coherence and unity on this matter.

Divide Within Congress

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious and social agenda. The decision is a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse."

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the… pic.twitter.com/PqoOXa90e6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2023

However, the party's top brass, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed disappointment and discontent with Ramesh's remarks, considering it an affront to the party's decision-making process. Kharge interpreted Ramesh's criticism as a direct challenge to the party's internal coordination and unity, raising concerns about presenting a united front and providing ammunition to political opponents.

Rahul, Priyanka To Stay Quiet?

Sources within the Congress Party shed light on the internal infighting over the Gita Press issue, revealing stark divisions and conflicting perspectives among party members. These internal disagreements have resulted in a lack of consensus and have raised concerns about the party's ability to convey a coherent message to the public.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have taken a cautious approach to the issue. Sources close to the Gandhi family claimed that they are closely monitoring the situation and refraining from making public statements at this time. Their measured approach indicates a desire to preserve party unity and handle the issue internally.

As the Congress Party grapples with this internal conflict, its ability to resolve differences, present a united front, and effectively counter its political opponents is being tested. The Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press issue serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges faced by the party, underscoring the need for strong leadership and a clear party narrative in the face of ideological differences.