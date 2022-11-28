Congress Expels Ex-DCC President Moga For Anti-party Activities, Supporting Amritpal Singh

Punjab Congress on Monday expelled Kamaljit Singh Brar, former DCC President Moga with immediate effect for engaging in anti-party activities. The party expressed displeasure as Brar supported and joined the campaign of Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh.

This development comes after Khalistan ideologue Amritpal Singh sparked controversy earlier this week as he gave an open call for separatism during the commencement of his month-long 'Khalsa vaheer', also known as 'Khalsa march' in Punjab.

Congress expels party leader for supporting Amritpal Singh

Congress Punjab in-Charge Harish Chaudhary issued a letter dated November 27, 2022, which stated, "Kamaljit Singh Brar Ex-DCC President Moga is expelled from the party for anti-party activities with immediate effect".

As per sources, Brar was repeatedly warned by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Vading and the other leaders for supporting the separatist leader.

Amritpal Singh Begins March With Open Separatism Call

Amritpal Singh is a Khalistan proponent who recently took charge of late actor Deep Sidhu’s organisation Waris Punjab De (WPD). He recently spoke to Republic to give a glimpse of as to what is his motive.

Singh said, "You know there is a genocide going on...The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs...There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide...And there is a mass migration to other countries. So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching...That's what we are doing...We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month...We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing preaching... And further..."

Singh also brandished a weapon during his march and when asked about it, he instantly replied, "No peace can be established without weapons that's why every state has weapons. If we say the police are for peace then why do they have weapons. So weapons are not an evil thing".

When asked what their goal was, Amritpal Singh said, "Freedom to preach, freedom to practise of religion...We have been through multiple genocides, if you go to this area of Punjab, there are hundreds of thousands of people killed in fake encounters, except judicial killings...There are mass rapes, now we are facing mass migration, and there is no education policy. Farmers are committing suicide. We want freedom from this because we lost our empire to the Britishers in 1849 and we are asking for that empire back."