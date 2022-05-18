Congress Flags Concern On Targeted Killings In J&K, Urges Govt To Tighten Security

Amid protests in Jammu and Kashmir over the continued killing of minorities, Congress has now termed the situation in the UT as ‘concerning’. Speaking about the recent targeted attacks on minorities by terrorists, a Congress spokesperson demanded the administration tighten security in the region. The comments came after one person was killed in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla.

Speaking about the recent targeted attacks by terrorists, Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma slammed the Central government and UT administration’s claims of normalcy in the region. Sharma, in a statement, spoke about the attack in the Dewan Bagh area in Baramulla district that killed one person and injured three others on Tuesday and said that the attacks on minorities were on the rise in UT. “The situation is concerning,” he said.

“Earlier, Rahul Bhat was killed. Targeted killings have been happening even before that. The Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is on the rise by day, yet the Central government and UT administration claims normalcy,” Sharma said questioning the government. He further went on to demand action in the matter and said that the government must provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

“We demand the government to tighten security in the region. This is happening ahead of Amarnath yatra and it adds danger that the yatra could be target as well. The government should take strict action against terrorism and Pakistan,” Sharma said while adding that the Congress “strongly condemns” the targeted killings in the region.

Terrorists kill one in Baramulla

One person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack by burqa-clad terrorists at the Dewan Bagh area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 17, police said. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh (52) from Rajouri. The injured persons identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, have been rushed to hospital.

"Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits," Kashmir Police tweeted.

Rahul Bhat shot dead; Massive protests erupt

Last week, terrorists barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. It was the third targeted attack against the minority community in the Valley this year. The killing has triggered protests going on for six days even as Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar assured demonstrators a permanent peace will return to the Valley as forces will neutralise all terrorists "within one-and-a-half-year."

Image: PTI/ TWITTER