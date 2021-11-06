Congress forms sub-committees to plan, coordinate celebrations of 75th year of independence

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the formation of various sub-committees to plan and coordinate year-long celebrations of the 75th year of India's independence.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Gowda has been made the convener of the sub-committee on publications, which will include J D Seelam, B D Kalla, Ragini Nayak and Laly Vincent as members.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of sub-committees of the Committee to plan and coordinate the one-year long celebrations of 75th anniversary of Independence," an official communication from the party said.

For the sub-committee on commemorative events, D P Ray has been appointed as the convener. Party leaders Haroon Yusuf, Lalji Desai, Netta D'souza, Yashomati Thakur, Sanjay Dutt and Satyajit Gaikwad have been made its memebrs.

For organising various seminars, quiz and oratorical contests, party leader Deepa Dasmunshi has been made the convener of the sub-committee, with Pramod Jain Bhaya, Chayanika Uniyal, Neeraj Kundan and Prasad Harichandran as its members.

For the sub-committee on marathon and padayatras, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV has been made the convener. Mohd Jawed, Alka Lamba, Anjali Nimbalkar, Amit Malik and Preniel Nair have been appointed as its members.

For the sub-committee on films, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia has been made the convener and T Subbrarami Reddy, Yasmin Kidwai, Shivkumar Deharia, Bhupendra Narayan Singh 'Bhupi' and C R Kesavan as members.

The committee for organising and planning various events for celebrating India's 75th year of independence is chaired by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. PTI SKC SMN SMN

