Congress Foundation Day Rally: Party Leaders Clash Over Seniority In Madhya Pradesh

With Congress party celebrating its 135th Foundation Day by carrying out a ‘Save Constitution- Save India’ Flag March across multiple states in India, angry clashes were witnessed between Congress party leaders and workers at the Congress office in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In the footage accessed by Republic World, Congress leaders can be heard hurling abuses at each other.

According to the reports, Madhya Pradesh Rajiv Vikas Kendra State executive president Devendra Yadav and Ashok Nalia clashed with each other over the topic of which amongst the two leaders holds greater seniority in the party. However, the situation was later handled by other Congress leaders and workers present on the spot.

Reacting to the violence at the flag march, BJP stated that Mahatma Gandhi's Congress has somewhat become Rahul Gandhi's Congress.

‘Save Constitution- Save India’ Flag March on foundation day

On its 135th foundation day, Congress took out flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the country to mark the Foundation Day of the party. According to the press statement released by the party, it will also read the preamble of the constitution.

The party's press statement said, " In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, and flag marches across the country, the state chiefs of the party will also read the preamble of the constitution at public meetings scheduled to take place today."

It further said, "In the last few days, there have been widespread protests in colleges, universities, and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR".

INC Marks 135 years since day of foundation

Taking to Twitter on their 135th foundation day, Congress claimed that since the day of foundation, India comes first for the party.

Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement & for all the days to come, India comes first.#CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/jiw5DPOWoE — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

